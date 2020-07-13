1/1
Mary Lou Kavanaugh

Corydon, KY - Mary Lou Kavanaugh, age 85, of Corydon, KY, passed away at 3:00 a.m. on July 11, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Helen Caverly.

Mary retired from Cyanede Plastics. She was an avid U.K. basketball fan and loved Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years Daniel Kavanaugh of Corydon, KY; daughter Joanne Wolfe of NY; son Thomas Caverly of Red Bud, IL; sister Helen Christman of ID; brother Warren Caverly of CT; 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 9:30 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson KY. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Reverend Rick O'Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Due to Gov. Beshear's mandate, mask is required prior to entry.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
