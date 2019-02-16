Mary Estelle Porter



Henderson, KY



Mary Estelle Porter, age 94, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:14 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



Mary was a longtime member of First Christian Church and was very active with her senior group. She enjoyed needlepoint and crafted many items for their annual Christmas Bizarre. As a very young woman she worked at the Glasshouse Restaurant where she met her husband. Mary was also employed by Republic Manufacturing Company in Evansville building airplanes for WWII.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Elizabeth Drury, her husband Robert Harold Porter.



Mary is survived by one sister Meredith Morton of Winslow, IN; one brother John C. "Jack" Drury of Henderson, KY and several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 and again on Monday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Dr. Chuck Summers officiating. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420 and First Christian Church, 830 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary