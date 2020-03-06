|
|
Mary Ruth Thomas
Corydon - Mary Ruth Thomas, age 88, of Henderson, KY, passed away, Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Herman Thomas. They shared 66 years of marriage together.
Born in Morganfield, KY on August 6, 1931, Ruth was the daughter of Ben and Regina Thomas. She was the oldest of 6 children. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Ruth was a loving, caring and selfless person, always putting her husband, children, and grandchildren first. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and helping run the family farm alongside her husband. Ruth was the happiest when she was surrounded by her many children and grandchildren.
Together, Ruth and Herman are the parents of 8 children, the grandparents to 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
She is survived by her loving husband, Herman Martin Thomas, and their children: Shirley Tatro (Tom) of Estero, FL; Glenn Thomas (Jeana) of Lexington, KY; Gary Thomas (Sandra) of Henderson, KY; Gerald Thomas (Ann) of Hebron, KY; Gene Thomas (and the late Loriel) of St. Petersburg, FL; Greg Thomas (Wendy) of Henderson, KY; Sharon Sartore (David) of Henderson, KY; and Stacey Lynam (Darren) of Henderson, KY.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ruth's Life Celebration from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 and again on Tuesday from 10:00 -11:30 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Monday, evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 511 2nd St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020