Mary Magdalene "Mag" Shelton

Henderson, KY

Mary Magdalene "Mag" Shelton, 92 of Henderson passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center. Survivors include: daughter, Margaret Shelton; granddaughter, Macey Simpson; 2 grandsons, Matthew Simpson and Mitch Lovell; sister, Wavalene "Jude" Clark Anderson. The service will be 11AM Sat. 4/20/2018 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Bro. David Salisbury officiating. The burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery. The visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and 9AM until service time on Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 17, 2019
