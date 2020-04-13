|
Mary Smith
Waverly, KY - Mary E. Smith, age 83, of Waverly, KY passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home. She was born March 14, 1937 the daughter of the late Boyd & Matilda Curry. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly. She had worked at Higgins Learning Center and retired from Earle C. Clements Job Corps. She was preceded in death by her husband George N. Smith; son Terry W. Smith; sisters Martha H Houston and Gertrude C. Smith; brothers Andrew Morrow, Boyd E. Curry, Leo Curry, and her twin Joseph Curry who passed away October 22, 2019. Survivors include: 3 daughters, Deborah, Myra, and Vickie Smith; Daughter-in-law, Cindy Smith; Grandchildren, Ashley and Zachary Smith, Simone & Ian Smith; Great Granddaughter, Milei Smith; Several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
*In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private*
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 13 to Apr. 22, 2020