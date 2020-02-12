|
Mary Tillotson
Henderson, KY - Mary Tillotson, age 75, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2020 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Mary worked for many years at A & W Root Beer until they closed their doors. She was a devoted member of Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents Woodrow Cummings and Roberta Ball, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Tillotson, son Richard Tillotson, and 2 sisters Virginia Skaggs and Norma Davis.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Bartley and her husband Tom of Maricopa, AZ; 1 sister Judy Berrong and her husband Terry of Henderson, KY; 2 brothers Darrell Cummings and his wife Darlene of Geneva, KY and Roger Cummings and his wife Nelda of Georgia; and 2 grandchildren Andrew Bartley of Henderson, KY and Austin Bartley of Maricopa, AZ.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Dale Carden officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020