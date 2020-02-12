Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Tillotson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Tillotson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Tillotson Obituary
Mary Tillotson

Henderson, KY - Mary Tillotson, age 75, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2020 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Mary worked for many years at A & W Root Beer until they closed their doors. She was a devoted member of Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents Woodrow Cummings and Roberta Ball, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Tillotson, son Richard Tillotson, and 2 sisters Virginia Skaggs and Norma Davis.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Bartley and her husband Tom of Maricopa, AZ; 1 sister Judy Berrong and her husband Terry of Henderson, KY; 2 brothers Darrell Cummings and his wife Darlene of Geneva, KY and Roger Cummings and his wife Nelda of Georgia; and 2 grandchildren Andrew Bartley of Henderson, KY and Austin Bartley of Maricopa, AZ.

Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Dale Carden officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now