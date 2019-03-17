Services
Mary "Pearl" Walden


Mary "Pearl" Walden, age 98, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Evansville.

Pearl was born August 16, 1920, in Henderson, KY, to Monroe and Minnie (Gibson) Farley. Pearl was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Hebbardsville, KY for most of her adult life and for many years taught a Sunday School class for young children.

Pearl is survived by her daughters, Janice Kruse (Kenneth) of Evansville, IN and Patricia Payne of Lexington, KY; sister, Ruth Cavanaugh of Henderson, KY; son, Michael (Reva) Walden; 7 grandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Kennedy, Jeffrey (Chelsey) Payne, Brent (Melanie) Payne, Melissa (James) Smith, Andrea Walden, Amy Walden, and Michelle Walden; and many great grandchildren including, Jonah, Walden, Bethany, and Nathan Kennedy; Raine and Luna Smith; Jacqueline Payne; and Quentin and Malcolm Payne.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Joe Walden, Jr., who passed in 2013; 2 year old daughter, Rita Ann Walden; and sister, Betty Cohron.

Our Mother was petite but mighty. She was devoted to her husband. Despite her physical limitations, she was his sole caregiver for many years. She is remembered by her daughters and friends in Evansville for her ready smile, infectious giggle, and determination to keep moving. We are saddened by her passing but take comfort in knowing that she is at peace.

Funeral Services were held Monday, March 11, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue where Pastor David Cullison officiated. Burial was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Bethel Baptist Church, 17217 State Route 416 E, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.

Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 17, 2019
