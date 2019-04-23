Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Workman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Workman


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Workman Obituary
Mary Alice Mattingly Workman

Mary Alice Mattingly Workman, 72, passed away Thurs., April 18, 2018 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Born Sept. 3, 1946 in Henderson, KY, she was the daughter of the late Dorris and Naomi King Mattingly. Mary Alice is survived by two children, Stephen and Alisha Workman, both of Lexington, KY; four grandchildren, Zachary Workman, Hailey Workman, Bela LeMaster, Jordan Johnson; two great grandchildren, Justin and Adalynn Kinney; and a host of brothers and sisters. A celebration of life will be from 5:00 – 8:00 PM Tues., April 23, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40513. Contributions are suggested to the UK Markey Cancer Foundation, 800 Rose St., CC160, Lexington, KY 40536-0093 or Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504-3229.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now