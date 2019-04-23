|
|
Mary Alice Mattingly Workman
Mary Alice Mattingly Workman, 72, passed away Thurs., April 18, 2018 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Born Sept. 3, 1946 in Henderson, KY, she was the daughter of the late Dorris and Naomi King Mattingly. Mary Alice is survived by two children, Stephen and Alisha Workman, both of Lexington, KY; four grandchildren, Zachary Workman, Hailey Workman, Bela LeMaster, Jordan Johnson; two great grandchildren, Justin and Adalynn Kinney; and a host of brothers and sisters. A celebration of life will be from 5:00 – 8:00 PM Tues., April 23, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40513. Contributions are suggested to the UK Markey Cancer Foundation, 800 Rose St., CC160, Lexington, KY 40536-0093 or Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504-3229.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 23, 2019