Matthew Ellis
Matthew Ellis

Mt. Vernon - Matthew Cody Ellis, 30, of Mt. Vernon passed away on July 25, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Long Beach, California on June 19, 1990 the son of Michael & Kimberly (Thurby) Ellis. He was married to Tara (Ricketts) Ellis of Mt. Vernon and she survives.

Matthew worked as a delivery driver for Lowe's Home Improvement store. He enjoyed reading and online gaming but, was happiest when he was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Tara Ellis; parents, Michael & Kimberly Ellis; son, Holden Alexander Ellis; daughters, Savannah Lee Ellis and Jada Jayne Smith-Ellis; God Daughter, Baylee LeFrancois; grandfather, Jerry Thurby; grandmother, Anna Ellis; brother, Bruce Ellis; mother & father-in-law, Becky Wells & Todd Ricketts; brothers-in-law, Trent Ricketts & Victor Wells. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, James Ellis, Sr. & grandmother, Laura Thurby

A visitation will take place on July 30, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, IN. Due to the national health crisis, mask will be required, and social distancing should be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Matthew's children college fund, which has been set up at Evansville Teacher's Bank, will be accepted at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com




Published in Union County Advocate from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stendeback Family Funeral Home
1330 East Fourth Street
Mt. Vernon, IN 47620
(812) 838-3888
