Matthew Holton Myers
Henderson, Kentucky - Matthew Holton Myers, 62, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 7, 1958. Matt graduated with honors from Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, and received his Bachelor's Degree in dramatic arts from the University of Louisville. After graduation from college, Matt spent several years performing on stage in multiple cities and then worked as a draftsman with Vitok Engineers in Louisville, Kentucky. Matt then went back to college and received a Master's in psychology from the University of Louisville and was working on his doctorate in psychology until he became disabled. He was extremely intelligent, valued life-long learning, and had a great sense of humor. After leaving the stage, Matt considered the world his stage and loved entertaining people and making others laugh throughout the rest of his life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Holton Myers, and his grandparents.
Survivors include his mother, Anne Myers of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, Debbi Madden of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Ranni Dillard of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Mark Myers of Zephyrhills, Florida; nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity High School Foundation, 4011 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.