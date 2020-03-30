Services
Matthew J. Woodard


1978 - 2020
Matthew J. Woodard Obituary
Matthew J. Woodard

Matthew J. Woodard, 41, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home while listening to his favorite band, The Rolling Stones, after a long and valiant battle with liver disease. He was born on December 20, 1978 in Henderson, Kentucky.

Matthew graduated from Henderson County High School and took journalism classes at Henderson Community College. He previously resided in Nashville, Tennessee for over 15 years and was employed at Community Health Systems in Antioch, Tennessee.

From an early age, Matthew proved himself to be a talented musician, teaching himself how to play the piano, guitar, and ukulele, among other instruments. Music was one of his greatest passions, and he was the undisputed king of creating top-notch song playlists for his friends. Along with music, Matthew also loved cats, cherry popsicles, George Carlin, true crime, podcasts, movies both classic and terrible, and the "Halloween" franchise. His co-workers may best remember him for his uncanny and unsolicited Colonel Sanders impressions.

He is survived by his loving fiancée, Lindsay Geoffroy, as well as his stepmother, Sue Woodard, his stepsister, Amanda Crowell, his stepbrother and his wife, Andrew and Jessica Crowell, as well as a nephew, Beckham Crowell, a niece, Hazel Crowell, and his great aunt Margie Floyd. He is also survived by numerous amazing friends spread throughout the country. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Ruth Woodard, his father, Donald Woodard, and his older brother, Keith Woodard, with whom he shared an extremely close bond.

There will be no formal services at this time. Donations can be made in his name to the American Liver Foundation, Foundation for Alcoholism Research, or New Hope Animal Rescue in Henderson, KY.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
