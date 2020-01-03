|
Mattie Kathrine Sugg Littrell
Henderson - At age 84, Mattie Kathrine Sugg Littrell received the best birthday present that could ever be offered. She met Jesus face to face and was reunited with the love of her life and the family that has gone before her. Mattie passed away Friday at 10:00 a.m., January 3, 2020 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice surrounded by the love of her family.
In addition to her parents, Audley Bryan Sugg and Effie Eilzabeth Jennings Sugg, Mattie is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ruby Lloyd Littrell, granddaughter Christy Lynn Littrell, grandson Timothy Charles Ledbetter, daughter in law Helen Jane "Janie" Littrell, brother Royce Jennings, sisters: Mary Lou Walker, Betty Sue Gish, and Audley Irene Kellen.
Mattie is survived by her children: Clyde Franklin Littrell, Leon Littrell, Sharon Gilford and her husband EG, Reba Littrell, Lydia Littrell, and Timothy Littrell and his wife Tammy; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren and 1 on the way; brothers Hugh Arlan Sugg and George Henry Sugg; sisters Rebecca Lawrence and Ruth Martin Tyrie.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mattie's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday and again on Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at Cedar Log Apostolic Faith Christian Church, 10235 Hwy 136 E, Henderson, KY 42420. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the church with Reverends Tim Littrell, Aaron Littrell, and Seth Gilford officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: John Guill, Jr, Clint Gilford, Seth Gilford, Aaron Littrell, Suede Littrell, Daniel Stapleton, Kenny Evans, Cody Littrell, Josh Littrell, and Leon Littrell, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and children of the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020