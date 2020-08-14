Mattie "Pat" Young



Morganfield - Mattie Laura "Pat" Morman Young, age 94, widow of Howard Dodge Young, passed away on August 13, 2020. Pat was born in Gore Springs, Mississippi, on November 26, 1925, and was the daughter of Tommie and Ida Mae Morman. She retired from Morganfield National Bank after 32 years. Pat is survived by two children, Marilyn (Marty) Greenwell of Waverly and Bill (Paula) Young of Morganfield. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Amy (John) Griffin and Lisa (Ryan) Atkinson all of Lexington, Laura (Mike) Shoulders of Owensboro, Chat (Amber) Young of Smith Mills, six great-grandchildren, Kindle Young, Lexi (Justin) Tapp, Bryce Young, Chad Shoulders, MaKayla Sellers, and Isabella Young, and one great-great grandson, Karson Dodge Render. She is also survived by one sister, Eloise Savage of Oxford, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be handled by Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield with a private burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to John Paul II Catholic School, PO Box 224, Morganfield, KY 42437









