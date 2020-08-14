1/1
Mattie "Pat" Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie "Pat" Young

Morganfield - Mattie Laura "Pat" Morman Young, age 94, widow of Howard Dodge Young, passed away on August 13, 2020. Pat was born in Gore Springs, Mississippi, on November 26, 1925, and was the daughter of Tommie and Ida Mae Morman. She retired from Morganfield National Bank after 32 years. Pat is survived by two children, Marilyn (Marty) Greenwell of Waverly and Bill (Paula) Young of Morganfield. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Amy (John) Griffin and Lisa (Ryan) Atkinson all of Lexington, Laura (Mike) Shoulders of Owensboro, Chat (Amber) Young of Smith Mills, six great-grandchildren, Kindle Young, Lexi (Justin) Tapp, Bryce Young, Chad Shoulders, MaKayla Sellers, and Isabella Young, and one great-great grandson, Karson Dodge Render. She is also survived by one sister, Eloise Savage of Oxford, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be handled by Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield with a private burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to John Paul II Catholic School, PO Box 224, Morganfield, KY 42437




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved