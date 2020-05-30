Maurice Douglas Clayton
Henderson, KY - On Friday, May 29, 2020, Maurice Douglas Clayton, age 97, entered the gates of Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior.
Maurice was a member, Sunday School teacher and Deacon of Henderson General Baptist Church where he loved serving the Lord and loved his fellow church family. He married the love of his life, Lottie, in 1942. Together they parented their special needs son, Dorris Wayne "Dorrisie". He was a wonderful father and caring and devoted husband. Maurice served in the U.S. Coast Guard and welded on ships, such as the LST. Later, he worked many years as a butcher for areas stores such as A & P and Great Scot in Henderson. He enjoyed "whittling" and was a talented member of the Wood Carving Association. He handcarved many beautiful pieces, received ribbons and shared his carving with many friends and family members. He had a passion for making people laugh and entertaining the young and the old with his ventriloquist partner, Louis, and performing magic tricks. He was known for his quick wit and kind, caring spirit. He was a great storyteller and loved sharing lessons from the Bible. Some will remember him for his spirited whistle while he worked and his neat painting skills. Others, for his energetic independent ways while gardening and yardwork. But ALL will definitely remember him as being a great Christian man.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Lottie Clayton, son; "Dorrisie" Clayton, brother; Nathaniel Clayton, parents; Kirkland and Myrl Clayton, sister in law; Norma Clayton, brother in law; Michael Davis and great nephew; David Wingo.
He is survived by nieces; Linda Wingo (Kenny) of Providence, KY, Doris Lindsey (Norris) of Carmi, Illinois, sister in law; Izetta Davis,, Belleville, IL. Niece; Michelle Davis Reichling, Belleville, IL. Nephew; Michael W. Davis, Swansea, IL, great nieces; Kara Lindsey, Amanda Reichling, Amelia Reichling, Vanessa Matthews, great nephew; Nathan Wingo. Also Surviving is his "adopted daughter"; Virginia Lancaster, Caregiver; Mary Gaddis, and all his church family and wonderful neighbors and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Maurice's Life Celebration from 10:30 am until service time on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Reverend Chad Hensley officiating . Burial will follow at Star Hope Cemetery in Webster County, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Henderson General Baptist Church, 2880 Zion Road, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Henderson, KY - On Friday, May 29, 2020, Maurice Douglas Clayton, age 97, entered the gates of Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior.
Maurice was a member, Sunday School teacher and Deacon of Henderson General Baptist Church where he loved serving the Lord and loved his fellow church family. He married the love of his life, Lottie, in 1942. Together they parented their special needs son, Dorris Wayne "Dorrisie". He was a wonderful father and caring and devoted husband. Maurice served in the U.S. Coast Guard and welded on ships, such as the LST. Later, he worked many years as a butcher for areas stores such as A & P and Great Scot in Henderson. He enjoyed "whittling" and was a talented member of the Wood Carving Association. He handcarved many beautiful pieces, received ribbons and shared his carving with many friends and family members. He had a passion for making people laugh and entertaining the young and the old with his ventriloquist partner, Louis, and performing magic tricks. He was known for his quick wit and kind, caring spirit. He was a great storyteller and loved sharing lessons from the Bible. Some will remember him for his spirited whistle while he worked and his neat painting skills. Others, for his energetic independent ways while gardening and yardwork. But ALL will definitely remember him as being a great Christian man.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Lottie Clayton, son; "Dorrisie" Clayton, brother; Nathaniel Clayton, parents; Kirkland and Myrl Clayton, sister in law; Norma Clayton, brother in law; Michael Davis and great nephew; David Wingo.
He is survived by nieces; Linda Wingo (Kenny) of Providence, KY, Doris Lindsey (Norris) of Carmi, Illinois, sister in law; Izetta Davis,, Belleville, IL. Niece; Michelle Davis Reichling, Belleville, IL. Nephew; Michael W. Davis, Swansea, IL, great nieces; Kara Lindsey, Amanda Reichling, Amelia Reichling, Vanessa Matthews, great nephew; Nathan Wingo. Also Surviving is his "adopted daughter"; Virginia Lancaster, Caregiver; Mary Gaddis, and all his church family and wonderful neighbors and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Maurice's Life Celebration from 10:30 am until service time on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Reverend Chad Hensley officiating . Burial will follow at Star Hope Cemetery in Webster County, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Henderson General Baptist Church, 2880 Zion Road, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.