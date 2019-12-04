|
|
Maurnice Cummings
Henderson, KY - Maurince Cummings, 91, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born in McLean County, Kentucky, on July 24, 1928, to the late Orville Dixon and Mary Elizabeth "Short" English Cummings. Maurince worked for 31 years at Whirlpool Corporation. He was an avid UK Basketball fan and loved to hunt and fish. He attended New Life Church, formerly Terrace Parke Baptist Church, in Evansville, Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mickey Cummings; and one brother, Bobby Cummings.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jacquelin Cummings; one son, Don Cummings and his wife, Cathy, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; one stepdaughter, Debbie Miller and her husband, Curt, of Indianapolis, Indiana; one stepson, Dave Merrick and his wife, Kristi, of Evansville, Indiana; one brother, Billy Cummings of Calhoun, Kentucky; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home, 604 Center Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Linda E. White Hospice House.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019