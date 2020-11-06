1/1
Maxine Hobbs
Maxine Hobbs

Cadiz - Maxine Hobbs, 80, Cadiz, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home.

A Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville with Father Richard Meredith officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 with Father Gary Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 Tuesday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville, KY. King's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

A native of Henderson, KY she was born on May 23, 1940 to the late Ivo McAvoy Linton and Marie Elizabeth Deicken Linton.

Maxine had worked at Audubon Housing, the Henderson Public Library, was the Receptionist for the Henderson Clinic, worked at the Holy Name Rectory and served as the cook for the priest. Maxine and Don served as House Parents for the Boys Home and Special Needs Students and she was a Homemaker.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine Lynette Hobbs.

Survivors include her Husband of 59 Years: Don Hobbs, Cadiz, KY; Sons: Charles Hobbs, Cadiz, KY; Chris Hobbs, Cadiz, KY; Daughter: Beth Raleigh (Chris), Thompson Station, TN; Brothers: Ivo McAvoy Linton, Jr.(Diane), Louisville, KY; Ronnie Lee Linton, Evansville, IN; Sister: Bonnie Marie Hendricks (Dennis), Hastings, NE; Three Grandchildren: Six Great Grandchildren:

Memorial Donations may be made to

Lourdes Hospice

911 Joe Clifton Drive

Paducah, KY 42001




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
