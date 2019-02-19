Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Barton


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melba Barton Obituary
Melba Barton

Henderson Ky

Melba Barton, 84 of Henderson passed away February 17, 2019 at Red Banks Nursing Home. She was born on August 11, 1934 to the late Ed and Frances (Chandler) Mitchell.

Melba was a self-employed caregiver, enjoyed bingo and Visiting with friends.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death her husband, Ed Barton; two brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her children Steve Barton (Stephaine), Ava Bartley and Jeffrey Barton (Tonya); her siblings Dayadre Dayvolt of Henderson, Cula Wachter of California, Eddie Lee Wachter of California and Mert Mitchell of Texas; two grandchildren, Angela and Kelsey and two great grandchildren, Alex and Aven.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be 4:00- 8:00 PM Tuesday February 19, 2019 and on Wednesday 11 AM until service time at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Scott Barton, Steve Barton, Brian Brown, Dale Stanley, David Stanley, Marty Byrne and Mike Lee.

Expression of Sympathy may be to the .

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now