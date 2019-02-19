|
|
Melba Barton
Henderson Ky
Melba Barton, 84 of Henderson passed away February 17, 2019 at Red Banks Nursing Home. She was born on August 11, 1934 to the late Ed and Frances (Chandler) Mitchell.
Melba was a self-employed caregiver, enjoyed bingo and Visiting with friends.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death her husband, Ed Barton; two brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her children Steve Barton (Stephaine), Ava Bartley and Jeffrey Barton (Tonya); her siblings Dayadre Dayvolt of Henderson, Cula Wachter of California, Eddie Lee Wachter of California and Mert Mitchell of Texas; two grandchildren, Angela and Kelsey and two great grandchildren, Alex and Aven.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be 4:00- 8:00 PM Tuesday February 19, 2019 and on Wednesday 11 AM until service time at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Scott Barton, Steve Barton, Brian Brown, Dale Stanley, David Stanley, Marty Byrne and Mike Lee.
Expression of Sympathy may be to the .
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 19, 2019