Melinda "Mitzi" Irene Hust
Henderson - Melinda "Mitzi" Irene Hust, age 70, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:12 a.m. on April 13, 2020 at Colonial Terrace, Sebree, KY.
Mitzi worked at both Kusan Manufacturing and Tri-State Bearing Companies in Henderson, KY. She enjoyed reading her Bible and going to church. Mitzi was a member of Haven Pentecostal Church.
Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Nancy Mattingly, sister Diane Sellers, and brother Chuckie Mattingly.
She is survived by her sister Sandy Wolf and her church family at Haven Pentecostal Church.
Due to Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions, the family will have a private service at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. Pastor Phil Wagoner of Haven Pentecostal Church will conduct the service. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020