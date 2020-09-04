1/1
Michael Addison
Henderson - Michael Lane "Mike"Addison, 62 of Henderson, KY passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN. He was born in Muhlenberg County, KY on March 4, 1958 to Geraldine (Shrull) and Bermon Addison. Mike was a member of Sebree Chruch of Christ. He was employed at H&K Outdoor Power in Henderson as a certified small engine mechanic. He enjoyed genealogy, guns and making knives. Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Betty (Herald) Addison, Parents: Bermon and Geraldine Addison of Henderson, KY. 2 stepsons: Bryan (Cassi) Combs of Robards, KY and Jake (Melanie) Combs of Owensboro, KY. 2 sisters: Tammy (Bill) Goad of Robards, KY and Kim (Brent) O'Daniel of Henderson, KY. 5 step grandchildren; Braedon, Macie, Kylie, Sady and Sawyer. 3 Nieces and 3 Nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday September 6, 2020 at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Bill Goad will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. Pallbearers will be Brencen O'Daniel, Casey O'Daniel, Tyler Goad, Bryan Combs, Jake Combs and Tommy Evans.

Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
