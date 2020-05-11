|
|
Michael Alan Reid
Centralia, IL - On May 8, 2020 Michael Alan Reid, 61, of Centralia, IL passed away at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He leaves behind daughter Rachel West and partner DeMarko Foreman, grandsons Kiwan and Kornell Foreman all of Henderson KY, son Michael C. W. Reid of Greenville IL, daughter Jackie West of Salem IL, father William Reid of Effingham IL, sister Robin Shoemaker and husband Jimmy of Salem IL, brothers Bill Reid and wife Dawn of Odin IL, Paul Reid and wife LulaBelle of LaClede IL, and John Wooters of Effingham IL. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was proceeded in death my his mother, Margaret Rubel and sister Georgia Gilmore. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from May 11 to May 14, 2020