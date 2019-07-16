|
Michael Burgess
Corydon - Michael Wayde Burgess, age 33 of Corydon, KY died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center. He was an avid music fan, enjoying nearly every style of music. He especially loved his dogs. Survivors include his Parents Mary Jo & Mark Applin and Mike & Farrah Burgesss; brothers Alex Partenheimer & Kelsey Greenwell, Evan Partenheimer, Layton Burgess and Noah Burgess; Grandparents John & Yvonne Davis and David & Ruth Ann Burgess; Aunts & Uncles Richard & Susan Davis, Tommy & Amy Davis, Sandy & Ethan Weaver, Chris & Stacey Davis, David & Megan Davis, Jane & Paul Lyons, John & Jamie Burgess, Janet Applin Rushing, and Monty & Mel Applin. Funeral service will be 12 Noon Tuesday July 16 at Whitsell Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9 AM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Ben's Place Adult Day Health Care, which is named after Michael's Friend Ben Adams, and is attended by many of his other friends. Ben's Place, 1395 US Hwy 60 W, Morganfield, KY 42437. Donations may also be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St, Henderson, KY 42420.
Published in The Gleaner on July 16, 2019