Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Michael Jameson
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Michael J. "Mike" Jameson


MICHAEL J. "MIKE" JAMESON

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY

Michael J. "Mike" Jameson, 77, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Center surrounded by his family.

He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Mike owned and operated Jameson Electric, Inc., for 45 years. He was also a U.S. Army veteran having belonged to the 101st Airborne. Mike was a member of American Legion Worsham Post No. 40 and Henderson Elks Lodge. He enjoyed fishing and golfing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Benita Jameson; three brothers, John Jameson, James Jameson, and Ben Jameson; and one sister, Frances White.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Janice; one daughter, Tracy Powell of Henderson, Kentucky; one son, Joey Jameson and his wife, Amy, of Henderson, Kentucky; two stepsons, Chris Todd of Smith Mills, Kentucky, and Tony Todd of Robards, Kentucky; one brother, George Jameson of Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren, Kendal Williams, Alec Jameson, Mitchell Powell, Trevor Brown, and Parker Brown; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Entombment will be in St. Louis Cemetery Mausoleum where full military rites will be performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and until noon Tuesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Monday.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Pallbearers will be Mike Church, Kirk Keith, Mike Willett, Mike Critser, Daniel Woodard, and Kip Priest.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 21, 2019
