Michael L. King, 64, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on May 21, 1955, to the late Kermit and Jeannine King. Mike was an avid car enthusiast, a member of NSRA for many years, and shared his love for cars with his family. For 45 years, he worked at Gibbs Die Casting. Mike enjoyed UK sports, watching his sons play sports growing up, and traveling with his family. Above all, he loved his family.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Vickie Groves King; two sons, Michael C. King and his wife, Katie, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Matthew A. King and his wife, Lexi, of Pleasanton, California; one sister, Mitzi King and her wife, Annie, of Henderson, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Abigail King and Michael James King; one aunt; and many other family and friends.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend James Wofford and the Reverend Cindy Green will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or Henderson .
Pallbearers will be Cliff Williams, Jerry Potter, Justin Gish, Tommy Groves, Seth Groves, and Chris Groves.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020