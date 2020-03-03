|
|
Michael "Mr. Mike" London
Henderson - Michael Layne "Mr. Mike" London, 68, of Henderson, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
He was born in Crossville, TN on October 27, 1951 to the late Jewell T. and Doris J. London.
Mr. London was employed by Henderson County Schools as a cook and was previously employed by Gibbs Die Casting for 35 years. He loved working at the school and was lovingly known as "Mr. Mike" by the children. He was an organ donor and very involved in mission work. He loved collecting cameras, coins and stamps and attending auctions, flea markets and antique stores. He was a Duke basketball fan and an avid traveler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ruth London; sister, Gail Mathis; and brother, Ricky London.
He is survived by his children, Audra Elayne London and Amye Ruth London, both of Henderson; sisters, Connie Stone and Mary (Lisa) Utley and husband, Rudy, all of Henderson; sister in law, Marianna Stiles and husband Roger of Bowling Green, KY; brother in laws, James Williams of Henderson and Thomas Mathis of Crossville, TN; Cousin, Ray Miller of Nashville, TN; cousins, nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and his four-legged roommate, Brownie Joseph.
Funeral service will be at noon on Thursday, March 5 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Dr. Bill Patterson and Bro. Robert Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4 from 4 - 8 p.m. and on Thursday, March 5 from 9 a.m. - noon, both at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Audra London, Amye London, Marcos Nicolas, Mark Veal, Jacob Utley and Josh Stiles.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Green Valley Baptist Association, Missions and/or Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks' Trust For Life.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020