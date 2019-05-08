Michael McCormick



Henderson, KY



Michael W. McCormick, age 63, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:08 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



Michael went to Murray State University after graduating from Union County High School. He studied there for two years before transferring to Madisonville Community College to attend the Mining Technician Program. He became a coal miner and worked in that field for more than 15 years. He became a certified EMT and was proud to work with the ambulance service and as a volunteer fire fighter. Michael was an asset to his brother, Mark, owner of Speed-E-Kleen Carwash, and worked diligently managing the office and washing cars. Growing up going to the lake every weekend groomed him to be an avid boater; any time he could, he would be on the lake or on the river.



Michael is preceded in death by his father, George Wynn McCormick, Jr. He is survived by his mother, June McCormick of Morganfield, KY; daughters April White and her husband Rick of Gallatin, TN and Sarah Zachary and her husband Edward of Blaine, MN; sister Patty McElroy and her husband Bill of Knoxville, TN; brother Mark McCormick and his wife Julie of Morganfield, KY; grandchildren: Wesley, Meghan, and Ryan Daughtry, and Lilly and Liam Zachary; nephews Kevin and Kirk McElroy and Duncan McCormick.



Relatives and friends are invited to Michael's Life Celebration from noon until service time Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home in Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. and will be officiated by Reverend Jimmy Terrell. There will be a private family burial at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com Published in The Gleaner on May 8, 2019