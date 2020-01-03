|
|
Michael Robinson
Henderson - Michael Robinson, age 68, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:50 p.m., December 30, 2019 at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Henderson, KY.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Sharon Robinson.
Michael is survived by his son Charlie Robinson of Robards, KY; sisters, Robin Herbert and Sandy Jones and her husband Neil all of Evansville, IN; 3 grandchildren, Charley Elizabeth, Elania Sharon and Max Warren Robinson.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2405 S. Green St. Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020