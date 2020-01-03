Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Robinson Obituary
Michael Robinson

Henderson - Michael Robinson, age 68, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:50 p.m., December 30, 2019 at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Henderson, KY.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Sharon Robinson.

Michael is survived by his son Charlie Robinson of Robards, KY; sisters, Robin Herbert and Sandy Jones and her husband Neil all of Evansville, IN; 3 grandchildren, Charley Elizabeth, Elania Sharon and Max Warren Robinson.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2405 S. Green St. Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -