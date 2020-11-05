Michael Wayne McDaniel



Melbourne, FL - Michael Wayne McDaniel, 72, of Melbourne, passed away on October 23, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1948 in Henderson, KY to Hobert and Anita Zieman McDaniel. Michael served his country honorably in the US Army retiring with the rank of CW03. He later retired from his second career with Bright House/Spectrum. Mike had many hobbies and interests including hiking, boating, photography, and RV camping. He was also a scuba diving instructor, a prepper, a member of the NRA, and loved to travel.



He was predeceased by his son, Matthew in 2015.



Survivors include his beloved wife of 25 years, Dawn, sons; Joshua Parsons and Jeremy Parsons (Jessica), siblings; Keith McDaniel (Jean) and Debra Macer (Chuck), aunts; Sue Capps and Linda Wells, grandchildren; Max McDaniel, Sage McDaniel, Molly McDaniel, Izzy Parsons, and Ella Parsons, niece; Erin McDaniel, nephews; Josh Macer and Devin McDaniel, and a large, loving extended family.









