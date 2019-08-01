Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Spottsville - Michael James Williams, 46, of Spottsville, KY passed away July 19, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.

Michael retired from the Army Corp of Engineers as a Lock Master and served three tours of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. He started the Angel Tree for Veterans at the Unemployment Office. His hobbies included playing guitar and drums and hunting.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, James Barry Williams; brother, Steven A. Harris and his grandparents.

Michael is survived by his three children, Destiny Williams of Henderson, Breeanna Williams of Henderson, Steven Williams of Owesnsboro; mother and step father, Linda and Billy Oliver of Spottsville; one sister, DeAnna Benthall of Morganfield and nephews, a niece and a great nephew.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 2, 2019, 12:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be Friday, 10:00 AM to service time at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 1, 2019
