Micheal Edward Reilly
Micheal Edward Reilly, born June 12, 1958, passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020. Mike was born in Oklahoma City to Robert and Mary Ellen Nelson Reilly (deceased). Mike, the younger of two boys is survived by his brother Bob Reilly and wife Barb, of Severna Park, MD. Mike married the love of his life, Teresa Byrne Reilly, July 18, 1981, of Louisville, KY. Mike and Teresa were blessed with their two surviving children, Taryn and Evan Reilly, also of Louisville. Mike is also survived by Teresa's extended family including many nieces and nephews of Henderson, KY.
After studying commercial art at the University of Louisville, Mike built a business and an impassioned career in the commercial photography industry. Mike travelled the world creating advertising images for his clients. He was featured in the industry trade magazines, Photo District News and was a featured speaker at several international photo symposiums. Having been retired now for many years, Mike focused his passion on creating fine art with a fusion of his photography. He said his art was an expression of his soul, "it is my illustrated vision of the world I see... or want to see".
A celebration of life memorial will be held at the Holiday Inn Express Louisville East, 1520 Alliant Avenue, 40299 on Friday, 3/6/20 between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020