Michele Renee Adams
Newburgh - Michele Renee Adams, 48, of Robards, KY, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born March 30, 1971 in Evansville, IN.
She was an Army veteran and member of Living Word Christian Church. Michele was formerly employed at De Lovely Farms as a horse groomer. She then opened her own dog grooming business, Doggie Doos. While running that business, she was also a stay at home mom, caring for her children. She and her husband then moved to Robards, KY, where they opened Trinity Stables. She gave riding lessons and managed horse shows. After that, she worked at Crossroads Christian Church as a media assistant. She retired from there due to her cancer. She used her disease as a platform to share the Gospel with others.
Michele is survived by her husband of 28 years, Thomas Adams of Robards; daughters, Brooke Humerickhouse (John) and Clara Adams (Randy Dougan) of Evansville; parents, Michael and Joyce Vincent of Boonville; sister, Sherri Brasel (Matt) of Tremonton, UT; brother, Harold James "Jimmy" Vincent of Boonville, IN; father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Monica Adams of Rockport, IN; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and her service dog, Thor.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Living Word Christian Church, 3888 IN 261, Newburgh, officiated by Rev. Tommy Epperson. Friends may visit 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chemo Buddies, 6521 Greencove Ave., Evansville, IN 47715 or Court Strong Inc., PO Box 57, Elberfeld, IN 47613. Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020