Mildred Powell Obituary
Mildred Powell

Poole - Mildred Babb Powell, 88 of Poole passed away October 18, 2019 at Linda E. White Hospice House.

She was a member of Cairo Methodist Church.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Otho Babb and Fannie Hart Babb; five sisters; one brother.

Survivors include her husband Roy Powell of 72 years; one daughter, Angie Hawkins and her husband Glenn of Henderson; two grandsons, Ryan Hawkins and his wife Jessica of Louisville, Allen Hawkins and his wife Erica of Henderson; five great grandchildren, Jenna, Maddox, David, Jessop and Paisley; one sister, Shirlie Dame of Sebree; one brother Russell Babb of Poole.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Rev. Leslie McKown will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Visitation will be Monday, 4:00 PM-8:00PM and Tuesday, 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Joe Fridy, Rankin Powell, Allen Hawkins, Ryan Hawkins, Timmie Dame, Morgan Lee and Troy Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Babb and Russell Babb.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Cairo Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuenralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
