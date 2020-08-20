Mildred W. Bassett
Henderson, KY - Mildred W. Bassett, 90, of Henderson, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord and her family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
She was born October 8, 1929, in Henderson County, Kentucky, to the late Fred B. and Gertrude Ball Williams. Mildred was the first female postal carrier in Kentucky and the first female Postmaster in the city of Henderson. She was the first female member of the Henderson Rotary Club where she served as the first female president. Mildred was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and many civic organizations in Henderson as well as a world traveler. She was also a member of Community Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Diane Hollifield, who died July 27, 2004; one brother, Fred B. Williams, Jr.; one sister, Nancy F. Bryant; and her husband, Robert L. Bassett.
Survivors include four sons, John L. Bassett and his wife, Alice, Robert Bruce Bassett and his wife, Teri, George Young Bassett and his wife, Robin, and Fred William Bassett, all of Henderson, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Tim Hobbs will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.