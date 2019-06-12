Services
Centertown - Minnie Ashby Shrull, 88 , passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was born Sept. 10, 1930 in the Matanzas Community of Ohio County, daughter of the late Linnie Edgar Ashby and Claudia Lillian Jackson Page.

She was a member of West Point Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She also worked as a receptionist for Dr. Price for several years.

Minnie was also preceded in death by her husband Burlie; sister Anita Page Strom and brother Lea Roy Ashby.

She is survived by 3 daughters; Kathie & David Chapman, Cindy & Wayne Sellers and Connie & Billy Hayes; son Jackie Shrull; grandchildren Marcie & Chris Rumans, Meredith & David Figg, Kayla & Trinity Coffman and Erika Gilkey; great-grandchildren Andrew Figg, Ava Figg, Paisley Coffman, Dallas Coffman and Max Gilkey; brothers Gerald Page and Allan & Bev Page.

Funeral services were 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Ron Gish officiating. Burial followed in Bell Cemetery in Matanzas. Friends visited with the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The Gleaner on June 12, 2019
