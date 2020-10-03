MITZI ROYER LAWTON
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Mitzi Royer Lawton, 89, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Mitzi owned several retail ladies apparel stores over the years in Henderson and Evansville. She was very accomplished in knitting, needlepoint, and handwork resulting in beautiful sweaters, pillows, and pictures. Reading meant so much to Mitzi from childhood through her adult life. She was also a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Cleo Davis Royer; and one daughter, Katherine Olivia Sullivan.
Survivors include two sons, Latham Barnum Lawton, III, of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Michael Carter Lawton of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Richard "Dick" Royer and his wife, Charlotte, of Henderson, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Alex Sullivan (Kayla Stone), Shawn Sullivan, Latham Barnum Lawton, IV, Veronica McGowan, and Justin Michael Lawton and his wife, Katelyn; nine great-grandchildren, Kailey McGowan, Damon McGowan, Jared McGowan, Olivia Sullivan, Maci Mae Lawton, Asher Sullivan, Carter Michael Lawton, Levi Michael Lawton, and Halley Sullivan; special cousins, Jo Jorgensen and her husband, Tim, and Bill Davis; nieces and nephews; and of course, her very special friend, Bandit.
Private family services will be at Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. The Reverend James Wofford will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.