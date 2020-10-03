1/1
Mitzi Royer Lawton
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitzi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MITZI ROYER LAWTON

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Mitzi Royer Lawton, 89, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Mitzi owned several retail ladies apparel stores over the years in Henderson and Evansville. She was very accomplished in knitting, needlepoint, and handwork resulting in beautiful sweaters, pillows, and pictures. Reading meant so much to Mitzi from childhood through her adult life. She was also a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Cleo Davis Royer; and one daughter, Katherine Olivia Sullivan.

Survivors include two sons, Latham Barnum Lawton, III, of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Michael Carter Lawton of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Richard "Dick" Royer and his wife, Charlotte, of Henderson, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Alex Sullivan (Kayla Stone), Shawn Sullivan, Latham Barnum Lawton, IV, Veronica McGowan, and Justin Michael Lawton and his wife, Katelyn; nine great-grandchildren, Kailey McGowan, Damon McGowan, Jared McGowan, Olivia Sullivan, Maci Mae Lawton, Asher Sullivan, Carter Michael Lawton, Levi Michael Lawton, and Halley Sullivan; special cousins, Jo Jorgensen and her husband, Tim, and Bill Davis; nieces and nephews; and of course, her very special friend, Bandit.

Private family services will be at Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. The Reverend James Wofford will officiate.

There will be no visitation.

Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved