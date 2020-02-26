Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Modell Bullard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Modell Jewell Bullard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Modell Jewell Bullard Obituary
Modell Jewell Bullard

Henderson, KY - Modell Jewell Bullard, age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:34 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Leslie Jewell, her second husband James Bullard, 4 brothers, 1 sister, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Modell is survived by son Leslie "Earl" Jewell (Bertha) of Henderson, KY; her daughter Evina Bell (Carl Bryan) of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters Lorene Powell (Ellis) and Virdie Stone (Jim) both of Henderson, KY; 4 grandchildren: Earl Ray Jewell, David Jewell (Debbie), Janice Harder (John), Tammy Jewell (Brian); 9 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Modell's Life Celebration from 8:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Reverend Nathan Whisnant officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420 and Airline Baptist Church, 1942 Clay Street, Henderson, KY, 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Modell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now