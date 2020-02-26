|
|
Modell Jewell Bullard
Henderson, KY - Modell Jewell Bullard, age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:34 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Leslie Jewell, her second husband James Bullard, 4 brothers, 1 sister, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Modell is survived by son Leslie "Earl" Jewell (Bertha) of Henderson, KY; her daughter Evina Bell (Carl Bryan) of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters Lorene Powell (Ellis) and Virdie Stone (Jim) both of Henderson, KY; 4 grandchildren: Earl Ray Jewell, David Jewell (Debbie), Janice Harder (John), Tammy Jewell (Brian); 9 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Modell's Life Celebration from 8:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Reverend Nathan Whisnant officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420 and Airline Baptist Church, 1942 Clay Street, Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020