Moyna Maxine Arnett Sims
Lynn Grove, KY - Moyna Maxine Arnett Sims, 88, of Lynn Grove Kentucky, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owens Hospice House in Murray.
She was born June 25, 1930, in Lynn Grove Kentucky, to George Banks Arnett and Rubye Ruth Douglas Arnett. She graduated from Lynn Grove High School in 1948 and worked at the Merit Clothing Factory in Mayfield. She married Arvy Glen Sims on May 15, 1953 and moved with his Extensive Service work to Bowling Green, Madisonville, Murray, and Elkton Kentucky. They then retired to her family farm in Lynn Grove in 1984.
Moyna was a dedicated member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ, first as a child and then after retirement. She was a 4-H volunteer leader and a member of the Homemakers Clubs in the communities where she lived. She taught private piano to many students over the years and was the bookmobile librarian for the Todd County Public Library. She was also a member and officer of the local NARFE chapter. She quietly lived out her faith by visiting shut-ins and those in need. She stood by her husband as he was confined to a wheelchair for the last few years of his life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Juanita Gray Arnett Spann; her brother, Hugh Meredith Arnett; and her son-in-law, Paul David Hostilo.
Moyna is survived by her four daughters: Libby Elaine (Bruce) Lancaster of Pembroke KY, Cecelia Anne Hostilo of Hopkinsville KY, Carol Arnetta (Tim) Tapp of Henderson KY, and Amanda Lynn (J.W.) Groves of Olive KY; six grandchildren: David Travis Lancaster of Pembroke KY, Daniel Ryan (Heather) Lancaster of Pembroke KY, Elizabeth Carolynn (Lincoln) Rowe of Beaver Dam KY, Rebecca Anne Hostilo of Hopkinsville KY, Jesse Alexander Tapp and Jonathan Glen Tapp of Henderson KY; one great-granddaughter: Mallory Paige Lancaster.
Her special caregivers are Krystal Reed, Vicki Burkeen, Kaylee Penner, and the late Dorthy Fike.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Williams Chapel Church of Christ in Lynn Grove. Burial will follow in the Young Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Williams Chapel Church of Christ from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Anna Mae Owens Hospice House and/or the Young Cemetery fund at the BB&T Bank.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on June 23, 2019