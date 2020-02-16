Services
Alexander Funeral Home-Newburgh Chapel
5333 Old Indiana 261
Newburgh, IN 47630
(812) 853-0077
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home-Newburgh Chapel
5333 Old Indiana 261
Newburgh, IN 47630
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Alexander Funeral Home-Newburgh Chapel
5333 Old Indiana 261
Newburgh, IN 47630
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle "Betsy" Bradley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle "Betsy" Bradley Obituary
Myrtle "Betsy" Bradley

Newburgh - Myrtle "Betsy" Bradley, 82, was welcomed into the loving arms of her husband and the Lord as she passed from her earthy body on Friday, February 14, 2020. She passed on the day of love as a true testament to the journey the two enjoyed for over 66 years. They lived a long beautiful life. She met the love of her life at a very young age and married at the age of 15 years old and enjoyed nothing more than their family. She enjoyed traveling and her polka shows and they never let a moment pass them by.

Betsy was a member of the Newburgh Eastern Star Chapter #32, and Past Mother Advisor of Newburgh Rainbow Girls. She worked as a cook at John H. Castle Elementary, and was also a custodian at John H. Castle Elementary and Castle High School.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Gansman; sister, Frances Boerner, and her loving husband Donald Bradley, Sr.

Myrtle is survived by son, Donald Bradley, Jr; daughter, Connie Bealmear (Ron); son, Earl Wayne Bradley (Laura); son, Mike Bradley (Nancy); brother, David Dill; sister, Dorothy Taylor; 26 grandchildren; and 34 great grandchildren.

A special thank you to the staff of Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Unit B600 for their special care and compassion in her final days.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Alexander Newburgh Chapel, 5333 State Road 261, officiated by Rev. John Wongler, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander Funeral Home-Newburgh Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -