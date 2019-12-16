|
Myrtle "Baby Sister" Denton
Henderson, KY - Myrtle "Baby Sister" Denton, 87, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Encompass Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital in Newburgh, IN.
Mrs. Denton was born July 22, 1932 in Corydon, KY to the late Joe Frisby and Mary McCaslin. She loved playing cards with her kids and grandkids, cooking, and watching the University of Kentucky basketball team. Above all she loved attending church at Airline Baptist Church in Henderson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Denton was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Myrtle is survived by her husband of 70 years, Albert Denton of Henderson; four children, Brenda Denton of Henderson, Debbie Hatfield of Corydon, Darrell Denton and wife Nora of Lexington, KY and Bonnie Kerr and husband Glenn of Niagara, KY; six grandchildren, Wes Kerr, Amy Hagan, Logan Hatfield, Brandi Hatfield, Andy Denton and Tim Denton; 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Dr. Nathan Whisnant officiating. Burial will follow at Corydon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Wes Kerr, Amy Hagan, Logan Hatfield, Brandi Hatfield, Andy Denton and Tim Denton and honorary pallbearers will be her great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel and Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons International.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019