Nancy Abell Clark
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Nancy Abell Clark, 84, of Henderson, Kentucky, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Nancy was a Safety Director for Jefferies Trucking Company for many years. She also worked for Smith Tax and Accounting Services.
She enjoyed UK basketball, cooking, reading, and spending time with her beloved husband of 45 years, Bob Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otho and Claudie Abell; and two sisters, Lorene A. Royster and Emalene A. Spaulding.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Bob Clark; one stepdaughter, Cathy Barrow of Troy, Ohio; one cousin, Tammy Shelton of Little Dixie, Kentucky; one niece, Janice Avery of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and one great-niece, Danielle Ward of Newburgh, Indiana.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Glenn Riggs will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
.