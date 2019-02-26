|
|
NANCY GAYLE GOLDSBERRY FARLEY
NEWBURGH, IN, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON, KY
Nancy Gayle Goldsberry Farley, 77, of Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital surrounded by her family.
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Sister was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on June 26, 1941, to the late Stella Clary Goldsberry and Ralph E. Goldsberry.
Our Mother gained her angel wings at 1:13 a.m. February 24, 2019, surrounded by ones she loved dearly. She battled a long illness fighting to be with her family, but before that enjoyed life. She was the former manager/cook at Ralph's Hickory Pit and Gene's Restaurant where she fulfilled her passion with cooking and baking. She was well known for her cooking and baking where many others came from afar to enjoy. She always spoke her mind and didn't really care what others thought about it. That was something that we admired about her. No matter how bad things got, she never complained, was content, and made the best of all situations. She loved to play bingo, cards, and I know she's in Heaven with all her old card buddies. She was a private person. She was very adamant about her arrangements and we will be granting all of her final wishes. We love you Granny!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Goldsberry.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Farley and his wife, Charlotte, of Newburgh, Indiana, and Matthew Farley of Louisville, Kentucky; one sister, Dean Bobo and her husband, Pressley, of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Tommy Goldsberry and his wife, Sandra, of Pensacola, Florida; her sister-in-law, Margaret Goldsberry of Henderson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Lance Farley, Tiffani Bockman, Miranda Farley, and Maddock Farley; one great-grandchild, Brixlynn F. Bockman; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
There will be no visitation.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 26, 2019