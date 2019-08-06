|
|
Nancy Marroquin
Henderson - Nancy Marroquin, age 88, originally of Henderson, KY passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Coulterville, IL.
Nancy was a 1949 graduate of Barrett High School. She was a fun-loving stay-at-home mother of five. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and above all eating! She loved to be on the go whether it was around the world or just around the corner. She was happiest spending time with her family and having lunch with her friends.
She is survived by her daughters: Leslie James (Bob Whyte) of CA, and Katy Long (Shawn) of IL, and sons: Brian James of KY, Chris Marroquin (Lynne) of MI, and John Marroquin (Aditi) of MT, grandchildren: Lauren James, Michael James, Faith Long, Serita Long, Ashley Marroquin, Ishani Marroquin, greatgrandchildren: Jake James, Olivia Logan, & Charlotte Rose Logan.
Relatives and friends are invited to Nancy's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Fairmont Mausoleum in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Henderson Humane Society, 203 Drury Lane, Henderson, KY, 42420.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 6, 2019