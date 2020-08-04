1/1
Nancy Morehead Mikesell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Morehead Mikesell

Henderson, KY - Nancy Morehead Mikesell, age 80, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vada Morehead, and her siblings: Bob, Charles, Sonny, Joe, Una, Shirley, Winkie, and Doris.

Nancy's children were the most important part of her life. They fondly remember, "Home is where mom is." Her children are who they are today because of the woman she was. She had a beloved companion in her little dog "Scratch." Nancy was a country girl through and through and loved the Lord with all of her heart.

Survivors include her daughters Terrie Minor and her fiancé Charles Coughlin of Evansville, IN and Molly Jones of Henderson, KY; sons: Rick Mikesell of Evansville, IN, Roger Mikesell and his wife Beth of Columbus, OH, and Dean Mikesell and his wife Sonja of Fayetville, NC; sisters Joyce Darrough and her husband Harry of Roswell, NM and June Smith of Phoenix, AZ; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Nancy's Life Celebration from 12:00 p.m. until the service time on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Reverend D.T. Fulkerson officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dupey Baptist Church c/o Ethel Haire, 2116 C Augusta Drive, Henderson, KY, 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benton-Glunt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved