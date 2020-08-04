Nancy Morehead Mikesell
Henderson, KY - Nancy Morehead Mikesell, age 80, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vada Morehead, and her siblings: Bob, Charles, Sonny, Joe, Una, Shirley, Winkie, and Doris.
Nancy's children were the most important part of her life. They fondly remember, "Home is where mom is." Her children are who they are today because of the woman she was. She had a beloved companion in her little dog "Scratch." Nancy was a country girl through and through and loved the Lord with all of her heart.
Survivors include her daughters Terrie Minor and her fiancé Charles Coughlin of Evansville, IN and Molly Jones of Henderson, KY; sons: Rick Mikesell of Evansville, IN, Roger Mikesell and his wife Beth of Columbus, OH, and Dean Mikesell and his wife Sonja of Fayetville, NC; sisters Joyce Darrough and her husband Harry of Roswell, NM and June Smith of Phoenix, AZ; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Nancy's Life Celebration from 12:00 p.m. until the service time on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Reverend D.T. Fulkerson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dupey Baptist Church c/o Ethel Haire, 2116 C Augusta Drive, Henderson, KY, 42420.
