|
|
NANCY NASBITT NORRIS, CPA
Henderson, Kentucky - Nancy Nasbitt Norris, CPA, 67, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord while at home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice with family by her side on Friday, June 21, 2019.
She was born November 9, 1951, in Morganfield, Kentucky, to George R. Nasbitt and Margaret Holland Nasbitt and resided in Henderson, Kentucky.
Nancy was a 1969 graduate of Henderson County High School, a graduate of Henderson Community College, and a graduate of the University of Kentucky. She received her Certified Public Account License in 1976, which she held until her death. She was a partner in Logan, Campbell, Royster, and Norris, CPAs and later as a sole practitioner.
Nancy and husband, Seton, made commitments to God for lay ministry work which lasted 40 years. In this role, she was a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and director as well as his sound technician. She also participated in mission trips. She was a member of Henderson's First Baptist Church.
She liked to make people laugh and enjoyed needle work, including sequence banners, embroidery, and cross stitch quilts. She also traveled extensively with Seton, her favorite location being the Grand Canyon. She was at the bottom of the canyon four times, once by mule, twice hiking, and 10 days rafting the 261 miles of the Colorado River through the canyon.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Glen R. Nasbitt.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Seton W. Norris, III; her sisters, Norma Nasbitt Spivey and husband, James, of Austin, Texas, and Marie Nasbitt Melton and husband, Donnie, of Corydon, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral home with the Reverend Todd Linn, Ph.D., officiating. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, and 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Willingham Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust or .
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Phillips, Nathan Reif, Bob Mason, Paul Nord, Spurg Gabhart, and Dick Schofield.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from June 23 to June 27, 2019