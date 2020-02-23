|
|
Nancy Stevens
Morganfield, KY - Nancy Robertson Stevens, age 54 of Morganfield, KY died Saturday, 2/22/2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. Nancy was born Jan 9, 1966 in Morganfield, KY to Donnie & Julia Robertson. She was of the Methodist Faith. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Stevens and grandmother Florine Adamson Johnson; grandparents Wilma Jewel Leonberger & Henry Leonberger. Survivors include Significant Other Mark Lichtefeld of Morganfield; Parents Donnie & Julia Robertson of Morganfield; Daughter Julia Blayr Bailey & Husband Tim of Sturgis, KY; Son Derek Omer & Wife Sara of Sturgis, KY; 3 GrandchildrenIsabella, Ryker and Kaelyn; SisterKaren & Deb Robertson of Morganfield. Funeral service will be 1 PM Tuesday 2/25/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Jim Nicholson will officiate. Visitation will be 10 Am until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020