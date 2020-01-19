|
|
Naomi Stewart Snider
Columbus IN, formerly of Cairo, KY - Naomi Stewart Snider, 86, from Columbus Indiana, formerly of Cairo, Kentucky, died at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020.
She was a member of Cairo United Methodist Church where she had been a Sunday school teacher and a lifelong member. Naomi had worked as a bookkeeper for the former Henderson Home Federal Savings Bank and Wilkerson Shoes. She also served as a volunteer at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leroy Snider; a daughter-in-law, Marcia Snider; her parents, Arthur Clay and Lillian Evelyn Walker; six brothers, R.F., Paul, Orville, Junior, Claude, and Guy; and three sisters, Katherine, LeeBell, and May Evelyn.
Survivors include one sister, Wanda Louise Young of Florida; a son, Greg Snider of Ballwin, Missouri, and a son, Mark Snider and his wife, Tina, of Columbus, Indiana; three grandchildren; Audrey Snider, Grace Snider, and Kelsey Snider; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Cairo United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at
www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020