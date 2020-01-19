Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
For more information about
Naomi Snider
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Snider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Stewart Snider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Stewart Snider Obituary
Naomi Stewart Snider

Columbus IN, formerly of Cairo, KY - Naomi Stewart Snider, 86, from Columbus Indiana, formerly of Cairo, Kentucky, died at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020.

She was a member of Cairo United Methodist Church where she had been a Sunday school teacher and a lifelong member. Naomi had worked as a bookkeeper for the former Henderson Home Federal Savings Bank and Wilkerson Shoes. She also served as a volunteer at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leroy Snider; a daughter-in-law, Marcia Snider; her parents, Arthur Clay and Lillian Evelyn Walker; six brothers, R.F., Paul, Orville, Junior, Claude, and Guy; and three sisters, Katherine, LeeBell, and May Evelyn.

Survivors include one sister, Wanda Louise Young of Florida; a son, Greg Snider of Ballwin, Missouri, and a son, Mark Snider and his wife, Tina, of Columbus, Indiana; three grandchildren; Audrey Snider, Grace Snider, and Kelsey Snider; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to Cairo United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at

www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -