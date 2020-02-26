|
Neil M. Rackley, Sr.
Henderson - Neil M. Rackley, Sr., 86, of Henderson, KY, made his transition Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Neil was born October 11, 1933 in Moundville, MO to the late Velma (Hartzfeld) and Avery Rackley. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for 70 years and more recently attended Unity of Evansville in Evansville, IN.
Before moving to Henderson in 1974, he resided in Cedar Rapids, IA where he owned Neil's Appliance and Repair and the Dime-A-Time laundromat for 20 years. He retired from Alcan Aluminum where he was employed as an electrician for 23 years. He was an active member of the Alcan Retiree's group. He also owned Rackley's Appliance and Rackley's D.J. and Karaoke.
A few of his favorite things were singing karaoke, listening to country music, watching U.K. basketball with his wife, Helen, talking to anyone about cars, and sharing stories about his life with his family.
In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by his son, Neil M. Rackley, Jr., brother, Glen Rackley and sister, Sue (Rackley) Edwards.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen (Jones) Rackley; son, Charles Rackley of Haysville, IN; daughter, Dr. Jane E. Rackley and her wife, Rev. Glenda P. Walden of Fort Wayne, IN; sister, Shirley (Rackley) Graham of Montgomery, MO; three grandchildren, Joshua Rackley, Lindsey Rackley and James Rackley and two step-grandchildren, Lindsy Wathen and Christopher Edens; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:00-6:00 p.m. and prior to service Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Funeral will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, 325 First Street, Henderson, KY, officiated by Rev. Mary Wrye, Methodist Hospital Chaplaincy and Rev. Glenda Walden, Unity of Fort Wayne Spiritual Center. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020