Nellie Frances Hall



Henderson - In loving memory of Nellie Frances Hall, 83 of Henderson, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Louia and Callie Denton, two sisters, Faye Babb and Rosetta Fraley, two brothers, Calvin and Sonny Denton, one daughter Debra Cox. She is survived by one sister Grace Demouy of New Mexico and one daughter Susan Thomas (Scott) of Henderson, six grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



She was an avid Kentucky basketball fan and loving owner of her fur baby Eli.



Private services are pending.









