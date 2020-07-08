1/1
Nemo Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nemo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nemo Jackson

Murray - March 12, 1920 - July 8, 2020

Mrs. Nemo Jackson, age 100, of Murray, Kentucky died at 8:30am Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.

Mrs. Jackson was born March 12, 1920 in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late Edard Marshall Norsworthy and Pauline Matheny Norsworthy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Jackson. She was a homemaker and member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Garrison (Wayne), Murray; son, William Jackson (Jewell), Morganfield; grandsons, Mark Mohler and Matthew Mohler; great grandchildren, Garrett Mohler, Emma Mohler, and Annabelle Mohler.

The funeral service will be at 2:00pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Mohler and Rev. Brandon Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery and friends may visit after 1:00pm Friday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.

Online condolences:

www.yorkfuneralhome.com

Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved